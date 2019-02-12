Goodmayes Tesco redevelopment: Latest plans for 1,400-home scheme to be revealed on these March dates

A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Weston Homes Archant

What do you think about the idea of building a primary school and nine tower blocks – containing up to 1,400 homes – on the Goodmayes Tesco site?

The supermarket giant and housing developer Weston Homes are calling for community feedback on their proposal to transform the High Road site at a series of consultation events next month – where “concept plans” will be revealed.

These will take place at Goodmayes Baptist Church, in Goodmayes Road, between 3pm and 8pm on March 4 and March 8 as well as 11am and 4pm on March 9.

The proposed scheme, announced on Wednesday (February 13), has provoked strong reactions already.

Community group Neighbours of Ilford South Engage (Noise) fears the scheme could lead to unacceptable levels of traffic congestion, overcrowding and a reduction in the size of the “much needed” supermarket.

“We think that Weston should reconsider the plans,” campaigner Paul Scott told the Recorder.

“We will object to the plans once they are published and we will campaign against it.”

Taking to Twitter, Redbridge campaigner Andy Walker highlighted that the proposed number of homes for the site is almost double the 723 “indicative housing capacity” identified in borough’s Local Plan adopted last year.

More than 720 readers have also responded to a Recorder poll on the proposals so far.

Sixty-eight per cent of voters say that they are opposed while 32pc are in favour.

Weston Homes says the scheme would include a “series of striking contemporary buildings” which, according to mock-up images, could mean the creation of six medium-rise buildings and three low-rise blocks.

Thirty-five per cent of the homes will be “affordable” – meeting Mayor Khan’s target - which could also mean up to 490 lower-cost homes will be created.

It is also set to include “a three-form primary school, playground space, residential amenity space and landscaped roofscape, complete with tree-lined pedestrian walkways and public open areas”.

A new Tesco would be built in what is currently the car park. The existing supermarket would be demolished.

The 10.4 acre site is located next to Goodmayes Railway Station and opposite Barley Lane Park.

A planning application is being prepared for submission in the spring.

Responding to both campaigner’s concerns, a Weston Homes spokesman said the proposals are at very early stages and will be reviewedd and evolve through public consultation, engagement with local stakeholders and further consultation with the Greater London Authority (GLA) and Redbridge.

He said: “Weston Homes has been in dialogue with the GLA and Redbridge and is committed to engaging with the local community and local stakeholders and devising a scheme that meets local and London needs.

“Under the Local Plan the site was reallocated from just retail to ‘mixed use’ as recognition that the site could be enhanced to add further benefit to the local economy, local housing and other needs.

“The current Tesco store would be replaced by a substantial superstore, not just a local outlet.

He added: “Under the current initial proposals the redeveloped site would actually provide parking that would be in excess of the statutary requirements of both Redbridge and the GLA.”

A Redbridge Council spokeswoman said: “The Tesco site is allocated for redevelopment within the council’s Local Plan and this major regeneration project has the potential to create new jobs, homes and community facilities as well as support our efforts to improve the local environment.

“The developer’s proposals are at an early stage and as we continue to appraise the development prior to submission of a planning application, we will be working hard to ensure the proposals have the best interests of the local community at its heart.”

