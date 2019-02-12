Goodmayes Tesco redevelopment: Hundreds sign petition opposing plans for 1,400-home scheme

A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Weston Homes Archant

Hundreds have signed a petition against proposals to build up to 1,400 flats and a primary school on the site of Goodmayes Tesco.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Almost 780 people have so far signed an online petition protesting housing developer Weston Homes’ and Tesco’s joint proposals to transform the High Road site.

The petition cites ten reasons for objecting – ranging from concerns around overpopulation and increased congestion to pressures on overstretched healthcare facilities and car parking.

“I think it is extremely important we all stand together to keep overdevelopment, like this one, out of our borough or at least make enough noise to let the developers know we are not in favour,” said Habiba Alli, who lives opposite the Tesco a set up the petition.

A Recorder poll gauging readers views on the development has received 1,491 responses so far. 75pc of respondents are opposed to the scheme.

A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Weston Homes A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Weston Homes

A planning application for the development is set to be submitted later this year following a community consultation programme which is currently underway.

A Weston Homes spokesman said that a detailed update on the results of the consultation and how it will help to inform the proposals will be made public following the consultation.

Responding to earlier criticisms from campaigners, the spokesperson also said: “The proposals are at very early stages and will be reviewed and evolve through public consultation, engagement with local stakeholders and further consultation with the Greater London Authority (GLA) and Redbridge Council.”

Consultation events - in which “concept plans” for the scheme will be revealed – are taking place at Goodmayes Baptist Church, in Goodmayes Road, between 3pm and 8pm on March 8 as well as 11am and 4pm on March 9.

Weston Homes says the scheme would include a “series of striking contemporary buildings” which, according to mock-up images, could mean the creation of six medium-rise buildings and three low-rise blocks.

Thirty-five per cent of the homes will be “affordable” – meeting Mayor Khan’s target - which could also mean up to 490 lower-cost homes will be created.

It is also set to include “a three-form primary school, playground space, residential amenity space and landscaped roofscape, complete with tree-lined pedestrian walkways and public open areas”.

A new Tesco would be built in what is currently the car park. The existing supermarket would be demolished.

The 10.4 acre site is located next to Goodmayes Railway Station and opposite Barley Lane Park.

For further information contact Weston Homes on 01279 873 300 or visit www.weston-homes.com