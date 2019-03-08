Woman cut out of car and taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-car collision on the junction of Ottley Drive and Ashurst Drive. Photo: Ellena Cruse Archant

A woman had to be cut out of a car and a man was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Gants Hill this morning.

Police were called to the junction of Otley Drive and Ashurst Drive at 7.06am on Monday (April 15) to reports of a collision.

Officers attended and called the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) to the incident.

Firefighters had to use their cutting tools to help a car user out of a vehicle.

“We were called to Otley Drive at 7.27am,” an LFB spokeswoman said.

“One woman that was trapped was taken to hospital and a man also injured was taken to hospital.

“It was all over for us at 8.19.”

A police cordon remained in place at all four crossroads by the mini roundabout.

Motorists were advised to find other routes on to the A12 and Cranbrook Road.

A Met Police spokesman confirmed firefighters had to cut through a roof to help a trapped woman and added: “We await news of her condition”.