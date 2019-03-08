Search

Advanced search

Gants Hill car park will be smaller when library hub is built

PUBLISHED: 17:30 20 September 2019

Lots of views were shared at the Gants Hill hub meeting.

Lots of views were shared at the Gants Hill hub meeting.

Archant

Tensions were high at the Gants Hill Community hub meeting after details about a new "super library" in Cranbrook Road were revealed.

Representatives of Mutual Gain Consultancy, who lead the session, provided feedback about the online consultation and said that Gants Hill car park will be smaller when hubs are built and a "semi-decision had been made on parking" which would result in fewer spaces for visitors.

Responding to the news an audience member accused the presenters of spinning the facts.

"No one here today has made this decision- not you doing a PR job," he said.

"We want the people who made the decision, to stand in front of us with a clear conscience and tell us why.

"We don't want to hear 'we will just build on it and sod the resident who will have to put up with parking [on residential streets]'.

The speaker said she did not directly work with Redbridge Council and she was here to engage with the public about the project.

Another audience member asked how it was possible to accommodate all the elements of the project on such a condensed site.

"You are going to have housing, other car park spaces and extend the library," She said.

"Where is the space for that?"

The speaker said the council had to find ways of "moving forward" and a scheme would go ahead on the site - but residents could shape it.

"Not doing nothing is not an option [sic]," she said.

"It's not like the hub is designed and is ready to build, the council process takes a long time.

"Appointing a designer takes time, we want to hear from you about the consultation."

You may also want to watch:

A resident raised concerns about the longevity of a playground which councillors promised would be protected at an earlier meeting.

The consultants said they could not confirm that the park would not be encroached upon in the build and added: "The playground, library and car park are in that scope and it (the hub) will impact on it."

Pressed again as to if the playground would be maintained in its current format the consultant said they can't confirm that it will stay the same.

Other topics of mention were concerns about the number of houses on the site - which is projected between 80 and 100 units.

A member of the audience raised concerns about the affordable housing offering and said the "35 per cent" quota has been changed on other developments.

Another also asked why Victoria House in Barkingside was not used as a hub as it is empty and in the council's portfolio but the consultants said it was not a central location.

Towards the end of a meeting another participant added: "From inception to now nothing has changed about the proposals - it is all lip service, we are the guinea pigs.

"It is already a fait accompli."

The consultant said she couldn't make anyone take part but it would be great for residents to shape the consultation and give their views.

It would be setting up a subgroup, that interested residents could join to scrutinise the design plans when they were available.

"The online consultation ended on September 1 and around 297 people took part.

"Fifty-three per cent wanted something for young people in the hub.

"Lots of people valued green space and another thing to come out was that people feel that Gants Hill does not feel as safe as it previously did.

"There was also confusion that there would be 300 homes built on the site - we don't how many exactly as the designers are not on board yet - but we are looking at 80 - 100."

The consultant said the council was also in talks with Redbridge Clinical Commissioning Group after putting a new healthcare service in the building.

Speaking after the meeting Barkingside Councillor Judith Garfield said she will talk to the leader of the council, Cllr Jas Athwal and fight to protect the park on the corner of Cranbrook Road and Martley Drive.

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

‘The NHS has been destroyed’: Angry dad confronts prime minister Boris Johnson at Whipps Cross during hospital visit

The father of a young girl expresses his anger over hospital waiting times to prime minister Boris Johnson and the Chief Executive of Whipps Cross University Hospital Alan Gurney during his visit. Picture: PA

Ilford named one of the cheapest places for the weekly shop

It might be cheaper to by some products in neighbouring boroughs. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

‘The NHS has been destroyed’: Angry dad confronts prime minister Boris Johnson at Whipps Cross during hospital visit

The father of a young girl expresses his anger over hospital waiting times to prime minister Boris Johnson and the Chief Executive of Whipps Cross University Hospital Alan Gurney during his visit. Picture: PA

Ilford named one of the cheapest places for the weekly shop

It might be cheaper to by some products in neighbouring boroughs. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers blog: Successful season on the cards?

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge (R) scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Barking vice-captain Seeley is anticipating a ‘feisty’ tie with rivals Ilford Wanderers

during Upminster RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 14th September 2019

Man sentenced for pinning up anti-Jewish posters on Gants Hill synagogue and Tube underpass

A man has been sentenced for displaying anti-Semitic posters in the Gants Hill. Picture: Met Police

Rugby World Cup: Strongest England side to face Tonga

England head coach Eddie Jones (pic Tim Goode/PA)

T20: Essex Eagles excited about Vitality Blast Finals Day

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Sam Billings during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists