Redbridge Council will ‘keep on’ at Crossrail to ensure there are no more delays to Ilford Station

The Crossrail project was meant to open last month. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

Redbridge Council will “continue pushing” Crossrail to ensure there are no more setbacks to Ilford Station revamp plans.

Crossrail was originally planned to open last month but has been delayed past 2019.

Councillor John Howard, cabinet member for civic pride said the setback is incredibly frustrating and disappointing.

“This project will have a huge impact on Ilford with commuter times slashed to the West End, City and Heathrow Airport,” he said.

“We also have big regeneration plans for the town centre including a major cultural quarter and will continue pushing Crossrail to ensure there is no further delay in both the start date and revamped Ilford Station.”

The revelation comes after Sir Terry Morgan, former chairman of Crossrail, accused Transport for London (TfL) of removing a paragraph in a note to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

Speaking at a London Assembly Transport Committee yesterday (Wednesday, January 9) Sir Morgan said he gave Transport for London (TfL) a briefing note meant for the mayor but they deleted a paragraph which said there would be insufficient time to complete testing.

TfL said this was “completely untrue”.

Sir Terry was also adamant that he told the mayor the project would be delayed on July 26 2018.

He added he does not suffer from memory loss, in response to the mayor suggesting he had “misremembered” some details about the delay.

The London Assembly Transport Committee has summonsed further documents from TfL and deputy mayor for transport, Heidi Alexander.

Transport Committee chairwoman, Caroline Pidgeon MBE AM, said: “Despite the many revelations from Sir Terry Morgan today, there are still contradicting accounts of who knew what and when.

“It continues to be a very frustrating process getting to the bottom of the confusion, but Londoners have a right to know.

“Not only do we need to see Crossrail back on track and open for passengers, we also need to ensure lessons are learnt for the future.

“We look forward to receiving the document mentioned by the former Chair today and the further documents we have summonsed.”