Redbridge Council doubles free parking on high streets as payments go cashless

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 September 2019

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

Redbridge Council has doubled free parking on high streets to one hour to support town centre businesses and give residents more time to visit shops.

As well as motorists enjoying an extra half an hour of free on-street parking, the introduction of a fully cashless payment system across the borough is almost complete.

The RingGo scheme currently operates at all council car parks and on-street parking and the council has also installed contactless payment methods at all pay and display machines to replace cash transactions.

The council says cashless parking will help improve safety in town centres by cutting attempted thefts from machines.

Customers can continue to choose to pay via the app, by calling, using a text message, or paying online via RingGo.

Council leader, Councillor Jas Athwal, said: "We are committed to supporting residents and local businesses and by doubling the free parking allowance on Redbridge high streets to an hour - it will make it much easier for people to visit our local shops and help businesses grow.

"This will be a real boost for our high streets and help revitalise the local economy whilst making sure there is still a good level of turnover in parking bays - giving as many people as possible the opportunity to use parking spaces to pop to the shops."

Cabinet member for civic pride, Councillor John Howard, also welcomed the cashless scheme and praised its practicality.

He said: "Redbridge residents and those visiting the borough are already able to park with ease and flexibility through the RingGo scheme.

"Now we're making it even more convenient by adding the option of contactless card payments.

"Motorists don't have to worry about having the correct amount of change and instead can use various methods, from credit or debit card to the app and online, to quickly pay for their parking.

"Contactless is a great update that will really benefit the thousands of motorists who use our car parks week in, week out."

Motorists can receive the one hour free on-street parking via the Ringo app or at an upgraded pay and display machine.

The rollout of new machines across the borough will be completed by the end of the month.

