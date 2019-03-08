Comment on Gants Hill library plans before designs are drawn up later this year

A new library hub will be built in Gants Hill. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Apart from checking out the latest bestsellers, what else would you like to do at the library - family answers only please!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gants Hill Library is being turned into a super library which will house public services as well as books.

Redbridge Council is calling on residents in the borough to help decide what facilities will be included in the new multi-purpose centre which will serve people living in Gants Hill, Barkingside, Clayhall, Fullwell and Valentines.

The local authority anticipates that the hub will be "the heart" of the neighbourhood providing a "central access point to health, social, cultural and other local resources residents need in one convenient location."

But what do you think about the plans?

Find out more and have your say at one of the public meetings held at Redbridge Institute, Gaysham Avenue, Gants Hill on Wednesday, July 10 at 2.30pm to 5pm and 6pm to 8pm.

If you can't make the session you can also make comments online until August 31.

You may also want to watch:

Council leader, Councillor Jas Athwal said that while other boroughs have closed libraries, Redbridge Council is building new bigger and better facilities.

"The community hubs will become the beating hearts of our communities," he added.

"Our vision is to provide the very best services to the community through them, which could see libraries, leisure uses or cafes co-located with a dedicated community space but that's entirely up to our residents.

"This is an exciting opportunity to work proactively together and build stronger relationships by working closely to design and determine what the future of our most valued services look like.

"I strongly encourage residents to come along to a session and have their say on what they'd like so we can deliver the best services they need and want".

Designs for the new hub in Gants Hill be drawn after the public consultation later this year.

For more information visit redbridge.gov.uk/gantshillhub