Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Crackdown sees £130k worth of fake ciggarettes, phones and alcohol seized from Redbridge businesses

PUBLISHED: 07:00 31 January 2019

Tobacco seized after a Redbridge Council crackdown on counterfeit goods. Photo: Redbridge Council

Tobacco seized after a Redbridge Council crackdown on counterfeit goods. Photo: Redbridge Council

Archant

More than £130,000 worth of counterfeit cigarettes, alcohol and mobile phones have been seized from businesses across the borough.

Redbridge Council teamed up with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to investigate 20 properties on Wednesday, January 25, as part of a crackdown on illicit goods.

The “Day of Action” saw officers seize more than 10,000 cigarettes, 61 bottles of fake spirits, 8kg of illegal tobacco and 30 litres of wine worth a total £10,000.

They also confiscated 160 counterfeit mobile phones, valued at £120,000, as well as illegal medicines and £23,000 in cash.

Cllr Bob Littlewood, cabinet member for crime, safety and community cohesion, said: “We’re determined to protect our residents and action days like this stop dangerous and illegal products reaching customers.

“Sales of fake cigarettes, alcohol and other goods don’t just harm legitimate businesses but are often associated with criminal gangs who are stealing unpaid tax from the public purse.

“Our Trading Standards officers are working very hard and our tough action sends a clear message that we will crack down on the businesses and individuals that flout the law.”

A council spokeswoman could not confirm from which premises the loot was seized as investigations are ongoing.

Criminal networks are estimated to be making more than £100 million a year from the illegal tobacco trade in London, the spokeswoman added.

She said that they target young children, bring crime into local communities and undermine efforts to support smokers to quit.

Report businesses you suspect opf selling illegal products to Redbridge Trading Standards on 020 8708 5494.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jailed: Drug dealing duo who peddled crack cocaine in Hainault and Chigwell

Chad Morris and Jordan Young. Photo: Essex Police

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

A man was knocking on doors offering free salad today.

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

Black cab drivers will be charged the ULEZ. Photo: PA

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

Police have increased patrols. Photo: Google Maps

More than 120 construction vehicles will need to access Bodgers site daily during build

A footway could be restricted for three years. Picture: Polity

Most Read

Jailed: Drug dealing duo who peddled crack cocaine in Hainault and Chigwell

Chad Morris and Jordan Young. Photo: Essex Police

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

A man was knocking on doors offering free salad today.

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

Black cab drivers will be charged the ULEZ. Photo: PA

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

Police have increased patrols. Photo: Google Maps

More than 120 construction vehicles will need to access Bodgers site daily during build

A footway could be restricted for three years. Picture: Polity

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Crackdown sees £130k worth of fake ciggarettes, phones and alcohol seized from Redbridge businesses

Tobacco seized after a Redbridge Council crackdown on counterfeit goods. Photo: Redbridge Council

Former Daggers man Howell thrilled club was saved by new investors

Luke Howell in action for Dagenham & Redbridge last season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Visit from Hammers captain Noble will inspire kids from Sporting Bengal, says Khan

West Ham captain Mark Noble with players at the Sporting Bengal Academy in Stepney Green (pic: Ken Mears).

Children encouraged to sign up for Camp Wild Sport Camp

Camp Wild Sport Camp are running an event over the February half-term (pic: Camp Wild Sport Camp)

Barkingside boss Goldstone pleased with recent run of form

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists