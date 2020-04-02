Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Redbridge Council forced to fence off playgrounds as people flout the rules

PUBLISHED: 12:26 02 April 2020

Redbridge Council was forced to fence off many play areas in parks as people were continuing to use them despite the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Redbridge Council

Redbridge Council was forced to fence off many play areas in parks as people were continuing to use them despite the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Redbridge Council

Archant

Redbridge Council has started installing fences around playgrounds as people were ignoring the rules to stay away from them to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Parents were ripping off tape around playgrounds and lifting their children over the fence to let them use it. Picture: Redbridge CouncilParents were ripping off tape around playgrounds and lifting their children over the fence to let them use it. Picture: Redbridge Council

When the social distancing guidelines went into place a few weeks ago Redbridge Council taped off play areas in parks across the borough and put signs up saying they were temporarily off grounds.

Some parents didn’t get the message and would tear the tape off or lift their children over fences to let them use the play areas.

The council has now installed metal fencing in many of the play areas that had the highest usage to stop this bad behaviour.

In Clayhall Park one resident took matters into their own hands and painted these signs on the ground.In Clayhall Park one resident took matters into their own hands and painted these signs on the ground.

The virus can survive for 12 hours on metal and 36 hours on plastic.

In the past week Redbridge Enforcement Officers have stopped up to eight groups playing football and up to six groups working out with personal trainers in a single day.

Leader of Redbridge Council, Councillor Jas Athwal tweeted: “This selfish behaviour will cost lives.

When the lockdown went into place the Council put up signs which were ignored by some. Picture: Redbridge CouncilWhen the lockdown went into place the Council put up signs which were ignored by some. Picture: Redbridge Council

“Your workout is not more important than the health and safety of our older and vulnerable neighbours.

“Follow the guidelines.

“Stay home.”

Cllr Kam Rai told the Recorder if the bad behaviour continues the council will be forced to close the parks and cut them off from people who are obeying the rules and using them for their socially distant safe, daily exercise.

He said: “People need to listen to advice and keep 2m apart.

“Playing football or using the outside gyms will risk lives and will force us to ultimately close the parks.

“Go for a walk, run or cycle with your household only and enjoy the lovely parks.”

Some residents have taken matters into their own hands.

In Clayhall Park one resident painted signs on the ground showing how far the 2m distance is between two people.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Goodmayes Hospital nurse ‘died alone of suspected coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Despite coronavirus lockdown usage at Gants Hill and Newbury Park stations remains high

TfL has reported a 94pc decrease in tube usage but ridership remains high at Gants Hill and Newbury Park Stations.

Ilford mosque volunteers deliver snacks to King George staff

Volunteers from the Ilford Muslim Society delivered snacks to staff at King George Hospital. Picture: Bashir Patel

Man stabbed in the back in broad daylight in Woodford Green and police hunt for suspects

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in Ray Lodge Road on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Goodmayes Hospital nurse ‘died alone of suspected coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Despite coronavirus lockdown usage at Gants Hill and Newbury Park stations remains high

TfL has reported a 94pc decrease in tube usage but ridership remains high at Gants Hill and Newbury Park Stations.

Ilford mosque volunteers deliver snacks to King George staff

Volunteers from the Ilford Muslim Society delivered snacks to staff at King George Hospital. Picture: Bashir Patel

Man stabbed in the back in broad daylight in Woodford Green and police hunt for suspects

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in Ray Lodge Road on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

West Ham hero: Support Haller if Hammers are to fulfil their potential

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) battles for the ball against Southampton's Will Smallbone (left) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Come into the garden Maud and run a marathon!

Maud Hodson of East London Runners

Tributes paid to late Haydn Davies – ‘absolute Essex Schools cricket legend’

Nasser Hussain presents Haydn Davies with a 50-year long service award from the English Schools Cricket Association at the ESCA dinner in Brentwood in October 2014

Ilford’s long-distance hero Catton has been battling a new foe in Coronavirus

Andy Catton of Ilford AC
Drive 24