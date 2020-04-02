Coronavirus: Redbridge Council forced to fence off playgrounds as people flout the rules

Redbridge Council has started installing fences around playgrounds as people were ignoring the rules to stay away from them to stop the spread of coronavirus.

When the social distancing guidelines went into place a few weeks ago Redbridge Council taped off play areas in parks across the borough and put signs up saying they were temporarily off grounds.

Some parents didn’t get the message and would tear the tape off or lift their children over fences to let them use the play areas.

The council has now installed metal fencing in many of the play areas that had the highest usage to stop this bad behaviour.

The virus can survive for 12 hours on metal and 36 hours on plastic.

In the past week Redbridge Enforcement Officers have stopped up to eight groups playing football and up to six groups working out with personal trainers in a single day.

Leader of Redbridge Council, Councillor Jas Athwal tweeted: “This selfish behaviour will cost lives.

“Your workout is not more important than the health and safety of our older and vulnerable neighbours.

“Follow the guidelines.

“Stay home.”

Cllr Kam Rai told the Recorder if the bad behaviour continues the council will be forced to close the parks and cut them off from people who are obeying the rules and using them for their socially distant safe, daily exercise.

He said: “People need to listen to advice and keep 2m apart.

“Playing football or using the outside gyms will risk lives and will force us to ultimately close the parks.

“Go for a walk, run or cycle with your household only and enjoy the lovely parks.”

Some residents have taken matters into their own hands.

In Clayhall Park one resident painted signs on the ground showing how far the 2m distance is between two people.