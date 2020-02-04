Search

Advanced search

Redbridge set to increase council tax to protect frontline services and regenerate borough

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 February 2020

Council tax bills in Redbridge are set to rise. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Council tax bills in Redbridge are set to rise. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Residents face an increased council tax bill this year as the authority says it is necessary to continue to be high-performing and make up for years of austerity.

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, said the increases were needed to maintain services and regenerate the borough. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge CouncilCllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, said the increases were needed to maintain services and regenerate the borough. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Redbridge Council argues it has been punching above its weight since funding to local authorities was cut by central government, resulting in needing to save more than £180m over 10 years.

In order to maintain services and regenerate the borough it is proposing a 1.99 per cent increase in the base council tax and a 2pc precept to support adult social care.

The rise for someone living in the average Band D property would be £63.67 a year - once you count the increase of £11.56 by the Greater London Authority - bringing the overall total to £1,690.04 a year.

Councillor Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council said that despite a decade of austerity the council has taken a pragmatic approach to ensure residents are protected from feeling the impact of those cuts.

Redbridge Town HallRedbridge Town Hall

He said: "The national funding formula treats Redbridge as the leafy, affluent outer-London borough of two generations ago: we have the eighth lowest-level of funding per head of population of any unitary council in the country and are among the lowest-funded councils for both adults and children's social care."

The council's main priority has been to protect frontline services and to make an £18m investment in protecting the vulnerable, housing and keeping Redbridge clean and safe.

Cllr Athwal told the Recorder: "These are people who have paid their taxes over the years and we want to make sure the shortfalls the government has made are looked after by this council.

You may also want to watch:

"We will make sure that £18m will be well spent and certainly giving people dignity and care in later life."

There will also be a £10m investment in roads and highways and £14.9m towards the Ilford gyratory project.

This project will transform access to Ilford Town Centre by creating new, segregated cycle lanes and building a new bridge over the River Roding, as well as modifying Ilford Hill to be bus-only.

The council is proposing to spend £5.5m on temporary accommodation to alleviate the problem of homelessness and rough sleepers in the borough.

Cllr Athwal said it is planning to purchase properties up-front in order to save money from renting out accommodation.

Project Malachi, a pop-up homeless hostel in partnership with the Salvation Army, is scheduled to open next month and will have 42 rooms, to go along with the 32 rooms in the The Ryedale Centre in Ilford Lane, a centre that went 24-hour this month thanks to extra funding from the Mayor of London.

Figures from the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (Chain), which is commissioned and funded by the Mayor of London, showed that Redbridge had the highest number of rough sleepers among outer London boroughs between October and December last year.

The council is also investing £2.5m into business and enterprise hubs which will provide flexible workspace at affordable rates to businesses, while securing a future income stream.

To help tackle climate change, the Mayor of London awarded Redbridge council £250,000 to be one of London's Business Low Emission Neighbourhoods with a first of its kind, fast charging hub for electric vehicles being created at the council's Ley Street depot in Ilford.

The Rebridge conservatives have been contacted for comment and the story will be updated once it is received.

Most Read

‘No customers for a week’: Disruptive building work at Ilford Station leave businesses struggling

Some businesses near Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road and Ilford Hill have had no customers for a week. Picture: Rafiullah Niazi

Redbridge Council revokes Seven Kings restaurant’s licence after it was caught repeatedly using illegal workers

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Seven Kings stabbings: Three men died from stab wounds to chest, inquest hears

L-R: Harinder Kumar, Malki Singh Dhillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya. Pictures: Met Police

Seven Kings road closed after ‘unexplained’ death of teenage girl

Aldborough Road South has been closed to traffic by emergency services this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services called to incident in Ilford town centre

A man has been seen running across the roofs of several buildings in Ilford. Police and firefighters are at the scene. Picture: @NaeemLovesKids

Most Read

‘No customers for a week’: Disruptive building work at Ilford Station leave businesses struggling

Some businesses near Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road and Ilford Hill have had no customers for a week. Picture: Rafiullah Niazi

Redbridge Council revokes Seven Kings restaurant’s licence after it was caught repeatedly using illegal workers

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Seven Kings stabbings: Three men died from stab wounds to chest, inquest hears

L-R: Harinder Kumar, Malki Singh Dhillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya. Pictures: Met Police

Seven Kings road closed after ‘unexplained’ death of teenage girl

Aldborough Road South has been closed to traffic by emergency services this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services called to incident in Ilford town centre

A man has been seen running across the roofs of several buildings in Ilford. Police and firefighters are at the scene. Picture: @NaeemLovesKids

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

I’ve been working on my left foot with Jobi says young O’s striker Sotiriou after double

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Redbridge set to increase council tax to protect frontline services and regenerate borough

Council tax bills in Redbridge are set to rise. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Tesco grant helps blind Redbridge veteran keep in touch with grandchildren through specialist technology

Arthur from Redbridge is being supported through the Tesco Bags of Help scheme. Picture: Nancy Newberry

Police appeal after reports of homophobic chanting by West Ham fans

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of homophobic chanting at West Ham's game against Brighton at London Stadium. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Woodford Green Dial-a-Ride workers on strike to demand fairer pay increase

Dial-a-Ride and TfL revenue protection inspectors and others went on strike for higher wages. Picture: Unite London & Eastern
Drive 24