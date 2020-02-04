Redbridge set to increase council tax to protect frontline services and regenerate borough

Council tax bills in Redbridge are set to rise. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Residents face an increased council tax bill this year as the authority says it is necessary to continue to be high-performing and make up for years of austerity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, said the increases were needed to maintain services and regenerate the borough. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, said the increases were needed to maintain services and regenerate the borough. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Redbridge Council argues it has been punching above its weight since funding to local authorities was cut by central government, resulting in needing to save more than £180m over 10 years.

In order to maintain services and regenerate the borough it is proposing a 1.99 per cent increase in the base council tax and a 2pc precept to support adult social care.

The rise for someone living in the average Band D property would be £63.67 a year - once you count the increase of £11.56 by the Greater London Authority - bringing the overall total to £1,690.04 a year.

Councillor Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council said that despite a decade of austerity the council has taken a pragmatic approach to ensure residents are protected from feeling the impact of those cuts.

Redbridge Town Hall Redbridge Town Hall

He said: "The national funding formula treats Redbridge as the leafy, affluent outer-London borough of two generations ago: we have the eighth lowest-level of funding per head of population of any unitary council in the country and are among the lowest-funded councils for both adults and children's social care."

The council's main priority has been to protect frontline services and to make an £18m investment in protecting the vulnerable, housing and keeping Redbridge clean and safe.

Cllr Athwal told the Recorder: "These are people who have paid their taxes over the years and we want to make sure the shortfalls the government has made are looked after by this council.

You may also want to watch:

"We will make sure that £18m will be well spent and certainly giving people dignity and care in later life."

There will also be a £10m investment in roads and highways and £14.9m towards the Ilford gyratory project.

This project will transform access to Ilford Town Centre by creating new, segregated cycle lanes and building a new bridge over the River Roding, as well as modifying Ilford Hill to be bus-only.

The council is proposing to spend £5.5m on temporary accommodation to alleviate the problem of homelessness and rough sleepers in the borough.

Cllr Athwal said it is planning to purchase properties up-front in order to save money from renting out accommodation.

Project Malachi, a pop-up homeless hostel in partnership with the Salvation Army, is scheduled to open next month and will have 42 rooms, to go along with the 32 rooms in the The Ryedale Centre in Ilford Lane, a centre that went 24-hour this month thanks to extra funding from the Mayor of London.

Figures from the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (Chain), which is commissioned and funded by the Mayor of London, showed that Redbridge had the highest number of rough sleepers among outer London boroughs between October and December last year.

The council is also investing £2.5m into business and enterprise hubs which will provide flexible workspace at affordable rates to businesses, while securing a future income stream.

To help tackle climate change, the Mayor of London awarded Redbridge council £250,000 to be one of London's Business Low Emission Neighbourhoods with a first of its kind, fast charging hub for electric vehicles being created at the council's Ley Street depot in Ilford.

The Rebridge conservatives have been contacted for comment and the story will be updated once it is received.