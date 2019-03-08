Housing homeless in Hainault parks: Redbridge Council scraps Brocket Way plan amid protests

Caroline Porter, GLA member Keith Prince, Victoria Baker, Howard Berlin, Ashley Papworth and Sam Chapman hand a petition against building housing for the homeless in Hainault parks to Downing Street. Photo: Howard Berlin Archant

Redbridge Council has withdrawn one of two planning applications to house the homeless in Hainault parks amid protests from community members and politicians.

Mock-up plans for temporary accomodation for 30 families in Brocket Way, Hainault. Photo: JDA Architects Mock-up plans for temporary accomodation for 30 families in Brocket Way, Hainault. Photo: JDA Architects

The local authority’s decision to scrap its plan to build 30 units of temporary accommodation in Brocket Way was revealed by Mayor Khan today (March 21) as he responded to a question from GLA member for Redbridge Keith Prince.

“I understand that local Labour councillors have worked effectively with the Labour leadership to agree an alternative location for the temporary accommodation,” he said.

“This means that Brocket Way will now be removed from the council’s plans without damaging the council’s important efforts to help homeless households.”

Council leader Jas Athwal told the Recorder that the money that was to be spent in Brocket Way will be now go towards buying up houses across the borough that can be used as temporary accommodation for the homeless.

He added: “As I promised residents, I have taken the time to reflect upon the proposals to build modular housing in Brocket Way.

“Local Hainault ward councillors have made a strong and compelling case to me to change the council’s approach and I have been deeply moved by the arguments made by Victoria Williams at the last North Neighbourhood Forum.”

The council is still pressing ahead with its application to build 60-units in nearby Woodman Road Park, near Manford Way.

Keith Prince AM said: “I am very pleased that the Mayor of London has announced that Redbridge Council’s plan to build temporary accommodation at Brocket Way has been cancelled.

“While our borough needs more housing of all kinds, we must make sure that we protect our green spaces – including those spaces used by children.

“I am pleased that the council has recognised this and will be looking at alternative options.

“I would like to congratulate all those local residents who have joined me in campaigning against these flawed plans”.

Earlier this month, Hainault residents and Conservative politicians submitted a 3,000-signature petition against the housing developments in both Brocket Way and Woodman Road to the prime minister.

Conservative Councillor Howard Berlin said: “I am awaiting a decision from the council on Manford Way green space and hopefully we will hear shortly that this play area will also be saved.

“If not the battle will continue.”