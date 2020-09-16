Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal calls for investigation after being cleared of allegations against him
PUBLISHED: 11:48 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 16 September 2020
Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal has called for an investigation into the handling of a complaint which saw him prevented from standing in last year’s general election after revealing he was cleared of all allegations against him.
On Tuesday night Cllr Athwal was reinstated into the Labour Party after a hearing of the National Constitutional Committee, the party’s highest disciplinary body, cleared him of any wrongdoing.
The council leader described the year-long process as “torture” and “hell” and called the decision to clear him “the inevitable conclusion of a malicious complaint against me”.
He added: “It should never have gotten this far or gone on this long.
“I am in no doubt that this malicious complaint was deliberately manipulated for no other reason than exclude me from the selection to become the Labour Party’s parliamentary candidate in the Ilford South constituency.”
He has received support from Ilford North MP Wes Streeting, who joined calls for an independent investigation.
In October, when party members were due to select their preferred candidates, Cllr Athwal was suspended from the party over “extremely serious allegations” which were first made against him in August 2019.
The timing of the suspension, which excluded him from running as a Labour candidate and which ushered in Sam Tarry’s selection and eventual win, was described by Cllr Athwal and Mr Streeting as an “unconstitutional stitch-up.”
Mr Streeting said: “I remain shocked and sickened by the depths to which people were prepared to sink in order to manipulate a parliamentary selection.
“This cannot go without serious consequences for those responsible for perpetuating this injustice.”
Mr Tarry said the claims that the process was a stitch-up to prevent Cllr Athwal from being selected as the Labour candidate were “not only farcical but insulting” to the complainant.
“Mr Athwal is well aware that I was the clear choice for Labour members in Ilford South and that it was only my intervention in the room that led to the postponement of the original selection,” he told the Recorder.
“Our party is right to pursue justice for all victims,” he said, adding that there should be no risk of “undermining the confidence in the process that victims need to feel to come forward”.
Deputy Redbridge Council leader Cllr Kam Rai, who has been the party’s acting leader on the council since the suspension, has maintained Cllr Athwal’s innocence from the start and said: “While I have been honoured to lead the Labour group in his absence I am delighted to welcome him back to his rightful role.” Cllr Rai and Cllr Judith Garfield, chair of Redbridge Labour Group and the party’s Greater London Assembly candidate for Havering and Redbridge, both called for an immediate, independent investigation into the handling of the case.
Cllr Athwal said him and his family “have been through hell as this case has been dragged out” and that he felt “tortured and betrayed” by the party that he loved and served for more than a decade.
“There must never be a repeat of this,” he said.
“I have every confidence that Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership will restore principles of fairness, decency and justice to the Labour Party.
“The Labour Party must now undertake a thorough investigation into the handling of my case by party officers and members of the National Executive Committee and introduce a complaints system that is independent and free from political manipulation and corruption to give victims the confidence to know that they can come forward.”
The Recorder contacted the Labour Party for comment but did not receive a reply in time for publication.
