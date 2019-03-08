Redbridge Council to decide on controversial plan to house homeless in Hainault park tonight

Mock-up plans for temporary accomodation for 60 families in Woodman Road, near Manford Way, Hainault. Photo: JDA Architects Archant

The fate of an application to build temporary accommodation for homeless families in well-loved Hainault park is due to be determined tonight.

Caroline Porter, GLA member Keith Prince, Victoria Baker, Howard Berlin, Ashley Papworth and Sam Chapman hand a petition against building housing for the homeless in Hainault parks to Downing Street. Photo: Howard Berlin Caroline Porter, GLA member Keith Prince, Victoria Baker, Howard Berlin, Ashley Papworth and Sam Chapman hand a petition against building housing for the homeless in Hainault parks to Downing Street. Photo: Howard Berlin

Redbridge Council's planning committee is set to decide tonight (April 25) on a proposal to erect 60 family-sized units of prefabricated modular housing in Woodman Road park, near Manford Way.

Neighbours of the potential scheme have rallied against it – with 1,224 objections being submitted from 728 different addresses alongside a 1,508 signature petition.

Campaigners and Conservative concillors say that the plans will destory one the few green spaces they have left on the Hainault Estate.

“We all want to help the homeless and vulnerable,” campaign spokesman Sam Chapman told the Recorder as the scheme was unveiled in January.

“But it has to be in the right area, not destroying green field sites.”

He added: “I was lucky enough as a child to use this park and I feel sorry for the younger generation who will be missing out on the opportunities I had if the council decides to ignore us and proceed with the development.”

The application has been submitted by the council in partnership with construction firm Elliott UK and JDA Architects.

A related proposal for an almost identical 30-unit temporary accommodation scheme in nearby Brocket Way park was axed last month.

Council leader Jas Athwal told the Recorder at the time that the money that was to be spent in Brocket Way will now go towards buying up houses across the borough that can be used as temporary accommodation for the homeless.

The meeting takes place at 7pm Redbridge Town Hall, in High Road.

The Recorder will bring you the latest information.