Redbridge Council cracks down on Woodford Green restaurant flouting Covid-19 rules

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 September 2020

The Melin Restaurant was issued a notice of direction after it failed to follow Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. Picture: Google

Archant

Redbridge Council has warned the owners of a restaurant and bar in Woodford Green that was failing to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The council issued a notice of direction to the owners of the Melin restaurant, in Chigwell Road, after it discovered a jam-packed club with little to no compliance of social distancing guidelines.

On Friday, August 28 officers from the council observed more than 40 people partying while a DJ played music.

Two days later the officers paid a follow-up visit and heard loud music and flashing disco lights from the first floor DJ booth.

The music was quickly turned off after the officers arrived.

The floor was sticky due to spilled drink spillages.

When they left the premises, large groups of people were found gathered in the car park with no social distancing being observed.

There was also no management of people leaving the venue.

The venue owner admitted to council officers that he had failed to adhere to the legislative guidelines to keep people safe during the pandemic.

Cllr Mark Santos, cabinet member for health, social care, mental health and the ageing, said: “This should serve as a warning to other businesses that think they can defy the rules without consequences.

“The health and safety of people in the borough is our number one priority, and we will do whatever we can to protect them.”

He added that it was concerning that some people are under the impression the virus is over and can go back to mixing without any thought or consideration for physical distancing.

Council leader Jas Athwal, said: “In response to the Covid-19 outbreak, we’ve worked hard to support local businesses. The vast majority of businesses across Redbridge are being extremely careful and vigilant, installing safety measures, and protecting their staff and customers’ health. However, unfortunately, in this case, as the business owner admitted, no safety measures were installed, and government guidelines were ignored.”

The owner of Melin Restaurant declined to comment on this story.

If people are aware of any businesses that are now not following the Covid-19 rules, they should report this at https://my.redbridge.gov.uk/report/premises-not-in-compliance-with-coronavirus-legislation

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

