Redbridge's next mayor revealed

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 17 January 2020

Conservative councillor Ruth Clark. Picture: Redbridge Council

Conservative councillor Ruth Clark. Picture: Redbridge Council

Archant

Redbridge Council's prospective next mayor was unveiled at a town hall meeting last night.

On Thursday, January 16, this year's Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain, revealed that Conservative councillor Ruth Clark would become the borough's first citizen for 2020/2021.

The leader of the council's Conservative group, Cllr Linda Huggett, was the first to pay tribute to the new mayor elect.

She told the meeting: "I would like to say a few words of congratulations to Cllr Ruth Clark, as our mayor elect.

"Ruth is one of the nicest, hardworking councillors that I have known or ever met, she is an asset to her local community and the charitable causes that she already supports.

"With her kindness and sensitivity she will make an excellent mayor and a great ambassador for our borough."

And council leader Cllr Jas Athwal also took the time to wish Cllr Clark well and echo Cllr Huggett's comments.

He added: "Cllr Clark, Ruth, I wish you all the best for the new year and I am sure you will make it a success.

"We wish you all the best."

Cllr Clark, who represents Fairlop ward, then addressed the assembled members to express her gratitude at being chosen for the honour.

"I'd like to thank my group and I would particularly like to thank Cllr Jas Athwal and Cllr Kam Rai and the rest of the Labour Party," she said.

"I really do appreciate you allowing me to be mayor, thank you."

