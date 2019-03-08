Video

Person taken to hospital after car crashes into Woodford Green shop

Firefighters and police attended the scene after a car crashed into a shop. Picture: @lukejbaker_ Archant

A person has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a shop front in Woodford Green today.

Police cordoned off a section of the street in Snakes Lane East on Monday (April 15) at 12.13pm after reports of a collision.

The London Fire Brigade were called down to the scene and a spokesperson said: “No people were trapped in the vehicle.

“One person was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews and another person was assessed at the scene.

“The incident was over for firefighters at 1pm.”