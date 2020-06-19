Search

Advanced search

Campaign to stop new late-night alcohol sales in Ilford Lane

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:21 19 June 2020

Residents are campaigning to put a halt on new late-night alcohol licences in Ilford Lane. Picture: M Shibli

Residents are campaigning to put a halt on new late-night alcohol licences in Ilford Lane. Picture: M Shibli

Archant

A resident is campaigning against the late-night sale of alcohol in Ilford Lane to help prevent crime and anti-social behaviour.

Ruthba Amin said there are already too many premises allowed to sell alcohol in the one-mile stretch of Ilford Lane. Picture: Ruthba AminRuthba Amin said there are already too many premises allowed to sell alcohol in the one-mile stretch of Ilford Lane. Picture: Ruthba Amin

There are 23 licensed premises that are allowed to sell late night refreshments, in an area that is only one mile long.

Ruthba Amin, a mother of two, thinks that is already too much for the residential area and is calling on the council for a blanket policy to put an end to new licences for 24-hour alcohol sales, betting shops and fast food shops.

Ruthba said: “Licensing in Ilford Lane has now become an absolute nightmare.

“We welcome business and innovation but not at the cost of the wellbeing of the residents.

“Drugs, alcohol and gambling all perpetuate the vicious cycle of poverty and deprivation.”

Ruthba said it is hypocritical of the council to say it values the health of residents but continue to license late-night alcohol sales and fast food outlets.

You may also want to watch:

Redbridge Council said it is reviewing the borough’s alcohol and late night policy, which includes policies for Ilford Lane, and urged residents to share their views via https://engagement.redbridge.gov.uk/civic-pride/statement-of-licensing-policy-august-2020-to-july/

The consultation closes on July 25.

Cllr Saira Jamil (Loxford) added: “We have got to this position over decades of decisions to give licenses and the licensing regulations. We want licensing to take into account the cumulative effect on Ilford and ban the sale of extra strength products.”

Cllr Paul Canal (Bridge) applauded Ruthba’s campaign and said: “Residents are rightly exasperated at the persistent failure of Redbridge Council and police to deal with prostitution, anti-social behaviour and criminal activity on their doorsteps.

“The council and responsible authorities must come up with a credible, holistic plan to protect their residents, and protect the vulnerable trafficked women.

“No more excuses, no more prevarication, we must act now to protect our residents.”

The council said tackling anti-social behaviour in Ilford Lane remains a priority and in addition to CCTV, it has invested in increased enforcement.

A council spokesperson added: “We’re also seeking to strengthen the Public Space Protection Order for Ilford and Ilford Lane by expanding the list of prohibited behaviours falling under it, and will be consulting with the community on this shortly.”

Redbridge Conservatives Licensing spokesperson Cllr Ruth Clark (Fairlop) said the entire Ilford Lane area would benefit from being included in the Cumulative Impact Zone.

Cllr Clark added: “This will help the council when new licensing applications are put forward to assess the impact of too many licensed premises in one area.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

Cannabis farm discovered inside Ilford house on fire

Police discovered a cannabis farm after being called to a fire in The Drive early this morning. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Queues at Ilford Primark but quiet at Waterstones as non-essential shops re-open

Socially distanced queuing to get into Primark in Ilford. Picture: Ken Mears

Mask vending machines set up in Woodford Green and Chigwell as mandatory coverings are ‘new normal’

Maskey founder Adam Freeman set up the UK's first mask vending machine in Chigwell. Picture: Adam Freeman

Ilford spice heist: CCTV shows pair making off with saffron worth £50,000

Detectives are appealing for help in finding a pair who stole £50,000 worth of saffron from an Ilford warehouse. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

Cannabis farm discovered inside Ilford house on fire

Police discovered a cannabis farm after being called to a fire in The Drive early this morning. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Queues at Ilford Primark but quiet at Waterstones as non-essential shops re-open

Socially distanced queuing to get into Primark in Ilford. Picture: Ken Mears

Mask vending machines set up in Woodford Green and Chigwell as mandatory coverings are ‘new normal’

Maskey founder Adam Freeman set up the UK's first mask vending machine in Chigwell. Picture: Adam Freeman

Ilford spice heist: CCTV shows pair making off with saffron worth £50,000

Detectives are appealing for help in finding a pair who stole £50,000 worth of saffron from an Ilford warehouse. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham boss Moyes pleased with how his squad dealt with Covid-19 lockdown

New West Ham United manager David Moyes during the press conference at Rush Green Training Ground, London.

Bowen believes West Ham can be confident

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Southampton at London Stadium

West Ham United are putting fans first despite games being behind closed doors

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

The Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation provides three facilities with defibrillators

Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation founder Charlie Edinburgh donating a defibrlator to Billericay Town (Pic: JE3 Foundation)

Boxing: Warren planning July 10 show behind closed doors

Hamzah Sheeraz hits out (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)
Drive 24