Campaign to stop new late-night alcohol sales in Ilford Lane

Residents are campaigning to put a halt on new late-night alcohol licences in Ilford Lane. Picture: M Shibli Archant

A resident is campaigning against the late-night sale of alcohol in Ilford Lane to help prevent crime and anti-social behaviour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ruthba Amin said there are already too many premises allowed to sell alcohol in the one-mile stretch of Ilford Lane. Picture: Ruthba Amin Ruthba Amin said there are already too many premises allowed to sell alcohol in the one-mile stretch of Ilford Lane. Picture: Ruthba Amin

There are 23 licensed premises that are allowed to sell late night refreshments, in an area that is only one mile long.

Ruthba Amin, a mother of two, thinks that is already too much for the residential area and is calling on the council for a blanket policy to put an end to new licences for 24-hour alcohol sales, betting shops and fast food shops.

Ruthba said: “Licensing in Ilford Lane has now become an absolute nightmare.

“We welcome business and innovation but not at the cost of the wellbeing of the residents.

“Drugs, alcohol and gambling all perpetuate the vicious cycle of poverty and deprivation.”

Ruthba said it is hypocritical of the council to say it values the health of residents but continue to license late-night alcohol sales and fast food outlets.

You may also want to watch:

Redbridge Council said it is reviewing the borough’s alcohol and late night policy, which includes policies for Ilford Lane, and urged residents to share their views via https://engagement.redbridge.gov.uk/civic-pride/statement-of-licensing-policy-august-2020-to-july/

The consultation closes on July 25.

Cllr Saira Jamil (Loxford) added: “We have got to this position over decades of decisions to give licenses and the licensing regulations. We want licensing to take into account the cumulative effect on Ilford and ban the sale of extra strength products.”

Cllr Paul Canal (Bridge) applauded Ruthba’s campaign and said: “Residents are rightly exasperated at the persistent failure of Redbridge Council and police to deal with prostitution, anti-social behaviour and criminal activity on their doorsteps.

“The council and responsible authorities must come up with a credible, holistic plan to protect their residents, and protect the vulnerable trafficked women.

“No more excuses, no more prevarication, we must act now to protect our residents.”

The council said tackling anti-social behaviour in Ilford Lane remains a priority and in addition to CCTV, it has invested in increased enforcement.

A council spokesperson added: “We’re also seeking to strengthen the Public Space Protection Order for Ilford and Ilford Lane by expanding the list of prohibited behaviours falling under it, and will be consulting with the community on this shortly.”

Redbridge Conservatives Licensing spokesperson Cllr Ruth Clark (Fairlop) said the entire Ilford Lane area would benefit from being included in the Cumulative Impact Zone.

Cllr Clark added: “This will help the council when new licensing applications are put forward to assess the impact of too many licensed premises in one area.”