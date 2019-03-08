Search

Work starts to build new 'genuinely affordable' homes in Hainault

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 10 June 2019

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and cabinet member for housing and homelessness Cllr Farah Hussain were joined by contractors Aspen Build and officers for the ceremony. Picture: Redbridge Council

Archant

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the start of work to build the next wave of genuinely affordable homes for Redbridge families.

The new Kielder Close development, in Hainault, will provide 10 two-bedroom council properties for rent, with local people expected to move in by March next year.

The project is being wholly funded by Redbridge Council as part of its commitment to deliver 1,000 affordable homes by 2022.

Council leader Councillor Jas Athwal and cabinet member for housing and homelessness Councillor Farah Hussain were joined by contractors Aspen Build and officers for the ceremony.

Students from nearby Forest Academy also attended in efforts to positively influence safety culture in schools and encourage opportunities for young people in the construction industry.

At the event, students learnt about the dangers of heavy goods vehicles and took part in discussions around careers with a focus on women in construction.

The energy efficient homes are being built on a former brownfield site - one of many underused or vacant parcels of land the council is redeveloping with quality new permanent housing.

Cllr Athwal said: "I am proud that our administration is building the first council houses for a generation in Redbridge. London is in the grip of a housing crisis and in Redbridge alone we currently have just under 5,500 people waiting for a home.

"This development will provide a fresh new start for 10 local families."

Cllr Hussain said: "We know the difference that a permanent, decent and affordable place to live can make to a family.

"This project is just one example of our proactive approach to building genuinely affordable family homes for local people on our waiting list.

"Turning under-used brownfield spaces like this into homes helps us to tackle London's housing crisis at a local level.

"The council has worked very successfully with the building contractor Aspen Build Limited previously, with three developments shortlisted for this year's LABC London Building Excellence Awards so we are confident that they will deliver another excellent scheme and the new residents and neighbours will be very happy."

Recorder letters: London or Essex, Mansford Way housing, town centre, saucy rubbish, Brexit, animal rights and KMT

Greater London and the London Postal District are separate entities. Picture: PA IMAGES

Boxing champ launches Ilford boxing scheme to steer young away from knife crime

Boxer Anthony Yarde, Box Up founder Stephen Addison MBE and Leader of the Council Cllr Jas Athwal. Picture: Melissa Page

Met Office issues amber weather warning as heavy rain hits London

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: Ken Mears

Rail disruption after lorry strikes bridge between Ilford and Manor Park

Rail disruption to services running through Ilford. Picture: Rosie Fenton

London Bridge terrorist came to Ilford for a second chance, inquest hears

Ummah Fitness Centre. Picture: Met Police

