Redbridge community groups awarded Home Office funding to help 'build resilience to extremist activity'

HOPE not hate said the funding will be used for a new programme for schoolchildren in Redbridge. Picture: HNHCT Archant

Groups in Redbridge have received more than £105,000 between them to support their community and build resilience to extremist activity.

The money, awarded through the Home Office's Building a Stronger Britain Together (BSBT) programme, will help people in Redbridge bring the community together through a series of innovative projects.

Those being funded in Redbridge include the HOPE not hate Charitable Trust, which will work to build bonds between faith groups in the borough through workshops and the League of British Muslims, which aims to improve people's understanding of extremism.

Minister for countering extremism, Baroness Williams, said: "Through the Building a Stronger Britain Together programme we have built a passionate network of local groups, who do amazing work in uniting their communities.

"I'm delighted that this funding will help the people of Redbridge and support some fantastic projects that promote fundamental values.

"I am proud of the incredible work organisations are doing and we will do all can to ensure more people can make a positive local impact."

The £105,000 awarded to projects in Redbridge is part of a £770,000 funding pot that has been awarded to groups across the country.

A spokesman for HOPE not hate said the funding will be used for a new programme for schoolchildren in Redbridge.

"This funding will be used to run an exciting new programme for the diverse primary schools in Redbridge, through which we'll be helping schoolchildren to celebrate their own identity and to tap into all the wonderful things about life in Redbridge."

Building a Stronger Britain Together, set up as part of the government's Counter Extremism Strategy, is a network of more than 230 groups, which supports civil society and community organisations in efforts to stand up to extremism and bring communities together.

The programme offers grants for specific projects, or offers support such as social media training or technical assistance.

Some of the behaviour BSBT programmes look to tackle can include far right extremism, hate crime, Islamophobia, female genital mutilation, honour-based violence and forced marriage.