Brexit proposals: How did Redbridge’s MPs vote?

Top Left to bottom left clockwise: Leyton and Wanstead MP John Cryer, Chingford and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith, Ilford South MP Mike Gapes and Ilford North MP Wes Streeting. Archant

Redbridge’s MPs have joined their colleagues from around the country in voting on options for the next steps in the Brexit process.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting (Lab), Ilford South MP Mike Gapes (Independent Group), Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith (Con) and Wanstead MP John Cryer (Lab) had their say on eight different options put forward.

None of the proposals received a majority of parliamentary support, although Ken Clarke’s customs union proposal came closest, losing by just eight votes.