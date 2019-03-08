Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

'We are not appointing a clown we are meant to be appointing a prime minister': Redbridge MPs' reaction to new PM

PUBLISHED: 13:11 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 23 July 2019

The Mayor of London Boris Johnson plays some baseball in east London. Picture: Isabel Infantes

The Mayor of London Boris Johnson plays some baseball in east London. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Archant

MPs in the borough have reacted to the news that Boris Johnson has won the Tory leadership contest, making him the new prime minister.

Independent MP for Ilford South Mikes Gapes said the announcement makes him "fear for the future of our country".

He said: "I don't believe this man is fit to be prime minister.

"I have questioned 12 foreign secretaries over my 27 years as a Member of Parliament and he was by far the worst.

"He doesn't give details, he said things that were undiplomatic and offensive to other countries.

Boris Johnson came to Gants Hill before the general elections. Picture: Isabel InfantesBoris Johnson came to Gants Hill before the general elections. Picture: Isabel Infantes

"We are not appointing a clown, we are meant to be appointing a prime minister.

"I am really worried that if he does pursue his intentions of leaving the European Union with a no-deal it will be economically and politically damaging to the country - I will do what I can to stop that."

Labour MP for Ilford North Wes Streeting shared his concerns about Mr Johnson leading Brexit.

"Our new prime minister has no mandate for no deal," he said.

Boris Johnson on a visit to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.Boris Johnson on a visit to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

"He must bring his Brexit plan to Parliament this week for approval and should ensure that any deal - or no deal - is subject to a public vote with the option to remain."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Johnson was elected to be the leader of the Conservatives in a party members ballot.

He comfortably beat rival Jeremy Hunt with 92,153 votes to 46,656.

Mayor of London Boris Johnson in the zip line at BT London Live Victoria park. Picture: Isabel InfantesMayor of London Boris Johnson in the zip line at BT London Live Victoria park. Picture: Isabel Infantes

The former London mayor will take over from current prime minister Theresa May on Wednesday, July 24.

Speaking after the votes were declared Mr Johnson said: "We are going to energise the country.

"We are going to get Brexit done on October 31 and take advantage of all the opportunities it will bring with a new spirit of can do.

"We are once again going to believe in ourselves, and like some slumbering giant we are going to rise and ping off the guy ropes of self-doubt and negativity."

He also thanked Mrs May and said it was a privilege to serve in her cabinet.

Conservative MP for Chimgford and Woodford Green Sir Iain Duncan Smith tweeted out his congratulations.

"I'm pleased this result was so emphatic," it read.

"With over 50per cent of the MPs and 66pc of the membership, Boris can now focus on delivering Brexit by the 31st Oct, uniting the UK to focus on domestic issues and in time defeat the Marxist beliefs of Jeremy Corbyn."

Most Read

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman injured in Clayhall crash and buses 123 and 179 on diversion

A section of the road has been roped off after a crash in Clayhall

Che Morrison murder trial: Drug dealer who fatally stabbed 20-year-old outside Ilford Station insists he was acting in self-defence

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Residents feel ‘blackmailed’ into backing Gants Hill hub plans but Redbridge Council says it is trying to save libraries

Barkingside Action Team meeting at Tory HQ. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Minister praises Ilford Muslim leader as ‘positive voice’ in standing up to extremism

Deputy leader Cllr Kam Rai, Baroness Susan Williams and Bashir Chaudhry. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Most Read

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman injured in Clayhall crash and buses 123 and 179 on diversion

A section of the road has been roped off after a crash in Clayhall

Che Morrison murder trial: Drug dealer who fatally stabbed 20-year-old outside Ilford Station insists he was acting in self-defence

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Residents feel ‘blackmailed’ into backing Gants Hill hub plans but Redbridge Council says it is trying to save libraries

Barkingside Action Team meeting at Tory HQ. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Minister praises Ilford Muslim leader as ‘positive voice’ in standing up to extremism

Deputy leader Cllr Kam Rai, Baroness Susan Williams and Bashir Chaudhry. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Promising signs for Orient’s summer additions

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient celebrates scoring against Hornchurch with fellow new boy Conor Wilkinson (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Daggers boss Taylor insists they have healthy competition up front

Nathan Ralph of Southend heads clear from Reece Grant of Dagenham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Lord’s inspires youngsters to follow in the footsteps of England’s World Cup victory

Youngsters at a coaching session at Lord's (Pic: Matt Bright)

Pensioner in life-threatening condition after assault in Chigwell

The man, in his 70s, is in hospital in a critical condition. Google Maps

Ilford bouncer stabbed to death during fight outside New Year’s Eve party, court told

Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists