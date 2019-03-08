Minister praises Ilford Muslim leader as 'positive voice' in standing up to extremism

Deputy leader Cllr Kam Rai, Baroness Susan Williams and Bashir Chaudhry. Picture: Imogen Braddick Archant

The government minister for countering extremism paid a visit to the League of British Muslims in Ilford to find out how they are building resilience to extremism activity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Minister for countering extremism, Baroness Susan Williams, and Bashir Chaudhry. Picture: Imogen Braddick Minister for countering extremism, Baroness Susan Williams, and Bashir Chaudhry. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Baroness Susan Williams visited the Eton Road Community Centre on Tuesday, July 16, as part of the Home Office's Building a Stronger Britain Together programme, and met with league chairman Bashir Chaudhry and Ali Younis.

Redbridge Council's deputy leader, Councillor Kam Rai, was also in attendance.

The League of British Muslims was recently awarded Home Office funding to help improve people's understanding of extremism.

The £105,000 was awarded to a number of projects in Redbridge as part of a £770,000 funding pot that has been awarded to groups across the country.

Baroness Susan Williams visits the League of British Muslims at Eton Road Community Centre in Ilford. Picture: Imogen Braddick Baroness Susan Williams visits the League of British Muslims at Eton Road Community Centre in Ilford. Picture: Imogen Braddick

You may also want to watch:

Minister for countering extremism, Baroness Williams, said: "Building a Stronger Britain Together is a powerful coalition of positive voices in society who are standing up to the hatred and extremism which, sadly, is present in Britain.

"I was delighted to visit one of these positive voices at the League of British Muslims, who work with local residents to build resilience and improve inter-faith understanding and tolerance.

"The work of the League of British Muslims and other organisations is essential in our work to create more resilient communities, tackle extremism in all its forms and promote fundamental values."

Building a Stronger Britain Together, set up as part of the government's Counter Extremism Strategy, is a network of more than 230 groups, which supports civil society and community organisations in efforts to stand up to extremism and bring communities together.

Cllr Rai said: "It was good to hear how impressed Baroness Williams was by the dedicated work of Bashir Chaudhry, his fellow trustee Ali Younis and the Building a Stronger Britain Together groups to bring together and empower the local community.

"It is vital we work together with all our partners to celebrate our diversity and challenge those who seek to divide us."

The Building a Stronger Britain Together initiative offers grants for specific projects, or offers support such as social media training or technical assistance.