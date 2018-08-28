Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Barkingside pensioner forced to sell mobility scooter after battle over step-free access drags on for months

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 January 2019

Barry Howe by the stairs where the ramp is to be at last installed

Barry Howe by the stairs where the ramp is to be at last installed

Archant

A 71-year-old triple heart attack survivor was forced to sell his mobility scooter as a battle to have a step-free access installed outside his Redbridge Council home dragged on for nearly a year.

Barry Howe by the stairs where the ramp is to be at last installedBarry Howe by the stairs where the ramp is to be at last installed

Barry Howe bought a mobility scooter in January last year to enable him to travel independently from his home in Fencepiece Road to the shops in Barkingside after he had a defibrillator installed in his chest in 2017.

But he told the Recorder he reluctantly “had to get rid of it” last month as, unable to carry it over the steps leading to his home, it sat gathering dust in his kitchen.

“I have been contacting [the council] since March last year,” said the life-long Redbridge resident.

“They keep saying they are looking into it but nothing happens.”

“I feel like I have been treated very poorly.”

Barry says that, following an assessment by an occupational therapist on January 5 this year, he was told “he didn’t meet the criteria” for step-free access because he was “not confined to a wheelchair”.

“But I can’t walk down the road because I have to keep stopping to catch my breath,” he said, having suffered three heart attacks in 2015.

He has had a special machine installed in his bedroom to enable hospital staff to monitor his heart rate, he said.

“By law [the council] has got a duty of care,” he said.

“But they are stopping me going out.”

He added: “When I do go out I have to take a cab to and from Barkingside which costs me £20 to £30 out of my pension every week which I can’t really afford.”

“If I had a mobility scooter I would be able to go out on my own.”

A council spokeswoman said: “After a second review on January 10 the occupational therapist recommended the provision of ramp access and is working with the relevant teams to determine ways to meet his identified needs.

“Mr Howe will receive the full results of the review once completed.

“We apologise to Mr Howe for any delay he has experienced with resolving this issue.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Redbridge pupil attacked by masked youths

The victim sustained bruising injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Redbridge pupils told to travel in ‘small groups’ after attacks

Some parents received an electronic message. Photo: Lauren Hurley

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Redbridge pupil attacked by masked youths

The victim sustained bruising injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Redbridge pupils told to travel in ‘small groups’ after attacks

Some parents received an electronic message. Photo: Lauren Hurley

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Arsenal icon Ray Parlour previews Manchester United FA Cup clash

Arsenal's Ray Parlour (left) and Fredrik Ljungberg celebrate with the FA Cup in 2002

Arsenal icon Ray Parlour: It’s a mystery why Alexis Sanchez hasn’t recreated his brilliant Gunners form at Manchester United

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (left) and Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Hockey: Local quartet crowned national indoor champions

Southgate under-18s celebrate their National Indoor success (pic Peter Joarder)

Daggers eager to build on Stones win against Shots

Lamar Reynolds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Wrexham earlier in the season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Netball: Essex Open see Regional League hopes hit

Essex Open under-16s face the camera (pic: Steve Wilks)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists