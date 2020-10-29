Halloween: Skip trick or treating and have scary frights at home to avoid contracting coronavirus

People have been encouraged not to go trick or treating this Halloween. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Archive/PA Images

With infection rates on the rise, Redbridge Council is advising parents of the potential risks of allowing children to go out trick or treating.

The prospect of many children ringing on the same doorbells and rummaging in the same bowl of sweets is an unnecessary risk to take this year.

It is possible to transfer the virus on sweet wrappers as these are very difficult to clean, and the virus can remain on surfaces such as door knockers and bells for up to three days, and potentially longer.

Redbridge currently has one of the highest infection rates in London - 189 new daily cases per 100,000 as of October 24.

Council leader Jas Athwal said: “I understand how important holidays like Halloween are to children across Redbridge and during this especially tough year it’s important to celebrate where we can.

“However, we all need to keep following the government Covid-19 guidelines and keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe despite the holiday.

“There is a genuine risk of going trick or treating. We all know Covid-19 lives on surfaces and spreads in crowds – and so please think twice before allowing children to go out this Halloween.

“Instead of going from door to door, maybe consider one of the fun and safe alternatives being promoted locally like family pumpkins hunts, watching a scary film at home, or having a special meal with the people you live with.

“If you are planning to celebrate Halloween outside of your house, please remember that you must not be with more than six people outdoors, and you should only be inside with the people you live with or those in your support bubble.

“Guidance on support bubbles, including who is allowed to have one is available on the government website.

“We all need to play our part and keep being careful to stop the spread of the virus and keep our friends, family members, and neighbours safe.”