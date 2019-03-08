Police object to Goodmayes venue's alcohol licence application after 15 noise complaints in two years

The entrance to the After Hours Dessert and Shisha Lounge in Goodmayes Road.

Police are objecting to a Goodmayes dessert parlour's application for an alcohol licence as it has received 15 noise complaints in the last two years and is currently under investigation.

The business currently operates as After Hours Desserts and Shisha, in the basement below Eyva Turkish Grill Restaurant and Meze Bar in Goodmayes Road.

The applicant, Ayodeji Oluwashola, wants to serve alcohol at the premises, which he hopes to operate as a new venue called After Hours Restaurant and Cocktail Bar.

The application requests the licensing hours for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 11am to 1.30am, Sunday to Thursday, and 11am to 2.30am on Friday and Saturday.

Representations have been received from Redbridge Council and the Metropolitan Police, both of whom are asking for the application to be refused.

Pc Oisin Daly, licensing officer the Metropolitan Police's licensing officer for the tri-borough area, said: "The venue and management are currently under investigation for offences under the licensing act.

"The venue has allegedly been operating without a licence for at least six months, during this period the venue has sold alcohol and potentially provided unlawful regulated entertainment."

The Met Police say local authority officers investigating a noise complaint attended the venue in December last year and requested to see the premises licence and the applicant produced a premises licence for the restaurant upstairs.

The following week police and council licensing officers attended the venue and alcohol was seized along with sales records dating back to June 2018, along with cocktail menus and other paperwork.

The licensing enforcement team at Redbridge Council also said the application should be refused, noting that groups of people who looked under the age of 18 had entered the premises without being challenged.

Priya Cheema of Redbridge Council's licensing enforcement service said: "The licensing enforcement officers saw a member of staff preparing shisha for these groups of people and handing them the shisha.

"As the groups were smoking the shisha, the officer asked the group of people if they had IDs on them which some could not provide.

"The member of staff was then challenged by the officer who admitted that he did not check everyone's ID in the group."

The council said it had also received 15 complaints of noise nuisance between March 2017 and March 2019 and the public health team at the council raised further concerns about public safety and protecting children from harm.

The licensing enforcement team concluded that "the applicant has demonstrated that he is not a responsible person to hold a premises licence".

London Fire Brigade also made a representation, noting that a recent inspection found several problems which had not been addressed by the applicant, including no method of fire detection or fire fighting equipment.

The application will be decided at Redbridge Council's licensing sub-committee at 10.30am today (Tuesday, May 14).