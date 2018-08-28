Ilford MPs along with 200 others call on PM to stop suggesting ‘no deal Brexit’ is an option

Ilford North MP hopes there will be a people's vote on the Brexit deal. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire. PA Wire/PA Images

MPs representing Redbridge residents have joined forces with more than 200 other parliamentarians to call on the prime minister to stop suggesting that no deal Brexit is a credible option.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting and Ilford South MP Mike Gapes have signed a cross-party letter stating that they believe leaving the EU without a deal would cause unnecessary economic damage, especially to the manufacturing industry.

The MPs who signed the letter are also confident that “ruling out a no deal Brexit is a path that Parliament would support”, and comes ahead of a meaningful vote on the prime minister’s deal on Tuesday, January 15.

Mr Streeting said he hopes residents will be able to decide on a final deal through a people’s vote.

“It’s about time the prime minister ruled out the idea of crashing out of the EU without a deal,” he said.

“Trying to bully Parliament into backing her bad deal by threatening ‘no deal’ is reckless and irresponsible.

“Not only is the government wasting taxpayers’ money on scenario planning for a course of action no one in their right mind would actually take, but it is also causing a great deal of uncertainty for British businesses and the people who rely on them for work.

“Ruling out a disastrous no deal option means we can focus on debating the right outcome, and I hope, put the decision back into the hands of the electorate through a people’s vote.”

An online bookmakers predicted that prime minister Theresa May does not have much chance of having her Brexit deal approved by Parliament.

Betway has chalked up odds of 10/1 after the parliamentary vote was scheduled a month later than originally planned.

The bookmaker also placed odds on the prime minister resigning this year at 1/2 and Britain not meeting the Brexit date of March 29 at 8/1.

Betway’s Alan Alger said: “Finally we have a vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal, though we don’t think the lengthy delay will play into her hands whatsoever and offer a massive 10/1 for the vote to gain enough support.

“At 1/50 to be voted down, the PM’s deal looks condemned to the House of Commons’ scrapheap and May is now just 1/2 to walk this year.”