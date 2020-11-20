Further funding available to not-for-profit groups in Redbridge

Redbridge Council is launching the second phase of its scheme to provide funding to the borough’s civic-minded groups, helping those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following an initial batch of funding that distributed a pot of £10,000 over the summer, the next stage of the Redbridge Social Action Fund (RSAF) will again provide grants to support not-for-profit groups, from a further funding pot of £10,000.

A maximum award of £1,000 will potentially be available to any single applicant.

Success in previous grant funding rounds will not disqualify groups from making a further bid to the RSAF.

Any not-for-profit group or organisation is eligible to make an application so long as their income in the last financial year did not exceed £100,000 and the funding they are applying for benefits within the borough of Redbridge.

Council leader Jas Athwal commented: “We’re delighted to be launching the next phase of this scheme. This will provide much-deserved and vital funding to local community groups going the extra mile to help those impacted by the pandemic.

“We’ve seen the very best of Redbridge this year, and this our way of giving something back to those who put have others before themselves. They thoroughly deserve recognition for the work they have done.”

Cllr Helen Coomb, cabinet member for transformation and engagement, said: “We’re pleased at how well the first phase of this scheme went, and we now want to build on that momentum with this new pot of funding.

“The community and voluntary sector have provided a vital lifeline to people in our borough at such a turbulent time. It’s only right to support those groups who have proved such an essential source of help for some of our most vulnerable residents.”

Applications will be assessed on a fortnightly basis.

The first deadline is Friday, November 27, and then fortnightly through to Friday, January 8.

For full details about the fund, visit: https://engagement.redbridge.gov.uk/strategy/redbridge-social-action-fund