Revealed: the Redbridge Council employees earning in excess of £100,000

Redbridge Chief Executive Andy Donald made the 'Council Rich List' with a total pay package of £219,240. Picture: Steve Poston Archant

New figures reveal 12 Redbridge Council employees have received pay packages in excess of £100,000.

The latest “Town Hall Rich List”, compiled by the Taxpayers’ Alliance, follows calls from the pressure group for council tax to be frozen and funds to be focused on frontline health and social care services amid the coronavirus crisis.

Data published by the Taxpayers’ Alliance reveals the highest paid employee at Redbridge Council in 2018-19 received a salary of £175,250 – more than double the salary of an MP.

It formed part of a total remuneration package of £219,240 paid to Andrew Donald, who was the council’s chief executive during that period.

On top of the six-figure salary, Andrew Donald benefited from £43,990 in employer’s pension contributions.

Redbridge Council pushed back saying it needs “an experienced and adept team at the top level to help coordinate all council activities.”

The council also said it has one of the fewest number of people paid in the higher pay brackets across London and are among the most cost-efficient councils in the country.

According to the figures, 11 other employees at Redbridge Council also received six figure salaries in 2018-19.

A council spokesman said: “We provide a huge range of essential and critical frontline services that our residents depend upon.

“This includes collecting rubbish, helping the homeless off of our streets, caring for the most vulnerable adults and children in the borough, and at times like this, creating brand new services, such as the new wellbeing service, to support and deliver food to the most vulnerable in our society.

“All permanent appointments of senior officers at salaries over £100k are agreed by Full Council to ensure transparency, in line with the Localism Act 2011.”

Nationally, 2,667 people employed by local authorities received more than £100,000, an increase of 226 compared to 2017-18 and the highest number since 2013-14.

It meant the average number of employees receiving the sum rose to 6.9 per local authority, up by one compared to the previous year.

A total of 32 local authority employees received remuneration in excess of a quarter of a million pounds in 2018-19 – four more than in 2017-18.

Council taxpayers in England saw the average charge for a Band D property in 2020-21 rise by 3.9 percent to £1,817, up from the 2019-20 figure of £1,750, while in Scotland the average rise was 4.5pc and in Wales, 3.4pc.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the Taxpayers’ Alliance, said household budgets are being squeezed further through “crushing council tax rises.

He added: “The coronavirus crisis means that frontline council services are more crucial than ever.

“There are plenty of talented people in local authorities who are focused on delivering more for less, but that is needed across the board. The country needs every council to cut out waste and prioritise key services without resorting to punishing tax hikes on their residents.

“These figures should shine a light on the town hall bosses who’ve got it right, but also allow taxpayers to hold to account those who aren’t delivering value for money at this critical time.”

Managing director Graeme McDonald for members’ network Solace, which represents chief executives in local government across the UK, said the TPA’s “rich list” is “as innumerate as it is crass.”

“In recent weeks many council staff have been working all waking hours responding to the Covid-19 outbreak – they require our support and backing,” he said.

“At any time, council chief executives and their colleagues are responsible for delivering a variety of highly complex services. It is crucial councils have good quality people to deliver good quality public services.”