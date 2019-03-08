Armed police in Woodford Green after ‘man with firearm’

Inquries continue. Picture: Google Maps

Officers with guns were sent to Woodford Green following reports of a man “in possession of a firearm”.

Police were called yesterday (Thursday, March 28) at 9.04pm to a property in Beechwood Drive.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended and two men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.

“They remain in custody at a north London police station.”

No injuries were reported and inquiries continue.