Armed police in Woodford Green after ‘man with firearm’

PUBLISHED: 16:57 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 29 March 2019

Inquries continue. Picture: Google Maps

Officers with guns were sent to Woodford Green following reports of a man “in possession of a firearm”.

Police were called yesterday (Thursday, March 28) at 9.04pm to a property in Beechwood Drive.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended and two men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.

“They remain in custody at a north London police station.”

No injuries were reported and inquiries continue.

Armed police in Ilford after reports of ‘firearm discharge’

Armed police were seen on Ilford Lane. Photo: Nerinder Ramadoss

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Ultra-low Emission Zone charges date revealed for Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout. Photo: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council applies for funding to turn Ilford into a shopping ‘mecca’

Will Ilford ever become a shopping mecca again? Photo: Ken Mears

