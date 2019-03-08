Armed police sent to Ilford after reports of a firearm

Police found a man with 'corrosive liquid' injuries. Photo: Google Maps Archant

Armed officers were sent to Ilford following reports of a firearm in the town centre.

Police were called to Balfour Road at 10.27pm on Thursday,(March 14) in relation to an assault at a hotel.

Officers with guns along with the Ilford Safer Neighbourhood Team went down to the scene but instead of finding a firearm at the location they discovered a man with burns to his body.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Local and armed officers attended and found a victim, a man aged 35, who had suffered injuries to his face neck and body, thought to have been caused by a corrosive liquid being sprayed on him.

“No firearm was recovered from the scene.

“Officers gave the victim first aid.

“The London Ambulance Service (LAS) and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were also called to the incident.

“Paramedics from LAS treated the man at the scene before taking him to hospital.”

The victim is not believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

Four people were arrested at the scene but they have all been released under investigation.