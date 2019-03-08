Search

Armed police sent to Ilford after reports of a firearm

PUBLISHED: 14:57 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 20 March 2019

Police found a man with 'corrosive liquid' injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Police found a man with 'corrosive liquid' injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

Armed officers were sent to Ilford following reports of a firearm in the town centre.

Police were called to Balfour Road at 10.27pm on Thursday,(March 14) in relation to an assault at a hotel.

Officers with guns along with the Ilford Safer Neighbourhood Team went down to the scene but instead of finding a firearm at the location they discovered a man with burns to his body.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Local and armed officers attended and found a victim, a man aged 35, who had suffered injuries to his face neck and body, thought to have been caused by a corrosive liquid being sprayed on him.

“No firearm was recovered from the scene.

“Officers gave the victim first aid.

“The London Ambulance Service (LAS) and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were also called to the incident.

“Paramedics from LAS treated the man at the scene before taking him to hospital.”

The victim is not believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

Four people were arrested at the scene but they have all been released under investigation.

Most Read

Kenneth More Theatre company forced to cancel shows in Ilford from July

The company will be forced to leave the venue. Photo: Paul Bennett

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

‘Its a tragedy for Ilford’: Residents react to Kenneth More Theatre company closing

GVs of Ilford Town Centre. Kenneth More Theatre

Minicab driver assaulted by knife-wielding passenger in Ilford

A minicab driver was reportedly assaulted by a knife-wielding passenger in Winston Way this morning. Photo: Google

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

