Car crashes in Clayhall

Police are investigating after a car crashed with a tree in Clayhall yesterday.

Officers were called to Wensleydale Avenue at 10.39pm on Friday, February 1, to reports of a collision.

After the incident, the driver is said to have exited his vehicle while the engine was still running.

He allegedly then told bystanders he was going to go around the corner and get help, but he never returned.

The emergency services were called and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) came to turn off the car’s engine.

A Met Police spokesman said: “There are no reported injuries and the driver had left the scene.

“The vehicle concerned will be recovered for forensics.

“Officers will remain with the vehicle until it is safely recovered and inquiries continue.”