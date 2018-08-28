Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Car crashes in Clayhall

PUBLISHED: 00:42 02 February 2019

There are no reported injuries

There are no reported injuries

Archant

Police are investigating after a car crashed with a tree in Clayhall yesterday.

Police will recover the car.Police will recover the car.

Officers were called to Wensleydale Avenue at 10.39pm on Friday, February 1, to reports of a collision.

A car crashed with a tree last night.A car crashed with a tree last night.

After the incident, the driver is said to have exited his vehicle while the engine was still running.

He allegedly then told bystanders he was going to go around the corner and get help, but he never returned.

The emergency services were called and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) came to turn off the car’s engine.

A Met Police spokesman said: “There are no reported injuries and the driver had left the scene.

“The vehicle concerned will be recovered for forensics.

“Officers will remain with the vehicle until it is safely recovered and inquiries continue.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jailed: Drug dealing duo who peddled crack cocaine in Hainault and Chigwell

Chad Morris and Jordan Young. Photo: Essex Police

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

A man was knocking on doors offering free salad today.

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

Black cab drivers will be charged the ULEZ. Photo: PA

Top ten most expensive properties bought in Redbridge 2018 - including buildings in Ilford, Clayhall, Barkingside, Woodford Green and Wanstead

The Drive, Photo: Google Maps

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

Police have increased patrols. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Jailed: Drug dealing duo who peddled crack cocaine in Hainault and Chigwell

Chad Morris and Jordan Young. Photo: Essex Police

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

A man was knocking on doors offering free salad today.

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

Black cab drivers will be charged the ULEZ. Photo: PA

Top ten most expensive properties bought in Redbridge 2018 - including buildings in Ilford, Clayhall, Barkingside, Woodford Green and Wanstead

The Drive, Photo: Google Maps

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

Police have increased patrols. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Taylor hopes Wilkinson can fire Daggers past Magpies

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates his goal against Aldershot Town (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barkingside boss Goldstone is staying grounded as they look to continue good form

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Car crashes in Clayhall

There are no reported injuries

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Redbridge boss Wetherall looking forward to Woodford Town test

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists