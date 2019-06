Man arrested and charged in Ilford after police find knife in his underwear

A man was charged after being found with a knife and drugs in his possession in Ilford Lane. Picture: Google Archant

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon after police found a knife hidden in his underwear.

Police stopped a man in Ilford Lane on Friday (May 31) and found a lock knife hidden in his underwear.

The man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of drugs.