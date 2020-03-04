Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 33-year-old Ilford man

Can you help police find a 33-year-old man who was last seen in Ilford more than two weeks ago?

Redbridge Police are appealing for help in finding Ioannis Oikonomopoulos, of Greek descent, who has been missing from the Ilford area and has not been seen since February 18.

When the police put out an appeal soon after he was reported missing his name was only listed as Ionnis but we now believe the missing man's full name is Ioannis Oikonomopoulos.

Anyone who has seen Ioannis is asked to call 101.