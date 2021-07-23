News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Police appeal to find girl, 12, last seen in Wanstead Park

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 10:31 AM July 23, 2021   
12-year-old Mannat Mann has been missing since yesterday

Twelve-year-old Mannat Mann went missing from the Wanstead Park area yesterday (July 22) - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police have issued an appeal to help find a 12-year-old child who went missing yesterday.

Mannat Mann was last seen in the Wanstead Park area at 1.45pm on Thursday, July 22. 

Mannat was wearing a white shirt and grey leggings. 

Redbridge Police have asked anyone who may have seen her or who may be with her to contact them on the non-emergency 101 line. 

The police reference number is 6657/22Jul. 




Missing People
Metropolitan Police
Wanstead News

