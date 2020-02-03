Search

Police searching for missing Ilford 84-year-old who could be on bus

PUBLISHED: 17:40 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 03 February 2020

Suleyman Hassan has been missing since midday on Monday. Picture: Redbridge Police

Suleyman Hassan has been missing since midday on Monday. Picture: Redbridge Police

Archant

Redbridge Police are appealing for the public's help to find an 84-year-old man who has been missing from his Ilford home since midday today (Monday, February 3).

Suleyman Hassan was last seen wearing a dark green coast, grey jumper with piurple stripes and a cap.

He is normally unsteady on his feet and could be on a bus.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Mr Hassan is asked to call 101 and quote CAD4080/3FEB.

