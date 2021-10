Published: 11:43 AM October 8, 2021

Balasankar Narayanan, who absconded from a care home in Ilford - Credit: Redbridge MPS

A man has gone missing from a care home in Ilford.

According to Redbridge Met Police officers, Balasankar Narayanan was last seen in the Green Lane area yesterday afternoon (Thursday, October 7) after he "absconded" from a care home.

Members of the public have been advised not to approach him, but to call 999 immediately.