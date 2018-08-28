Search

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

PUBLISHED: 09:31 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:32 31 December 2018

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Met Police

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was stabbed in Chadwell Heath.

Officers have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the assault.

Police were called at approximately 10.55pm on Friday, November 30 to High Road following reports that a woman had been stabbed close to the bus stop on Albany Road.

The 32-year-old woman was taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital for treatment; she has since been discharged.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his early 30s, with a ginger beard and glasses. He was wearing a dark coloured jacket, trousers and a baseball cap.

Acting Det Insp Dean Grafton, from the East Area Command Unit, said: “This appears to have been a random attack on a lone woman. Thankfully her injuries were minor and she was quickly discharged from hospital.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the man in the E-fit to contact us as a matter of urgency. I would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have seen a man running from the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 8999/30Nov.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

