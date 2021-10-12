Police warn of 'violence, urination' as takeaway applies for late licence

Published: 3:10 PM October 12, 2021 Updated: 3:32 PM October 12, 2021

A pizza restaurant’s late night licence application hangs in the balance after police warned councillors of public urination and drunk people disturbing neighbours.

Mohammed Tamim, owner of Crave in Ley Street, Ilford, said his business – which wants to open until 4am – will focus on online deliveries.

Police licensing officer PC Michael Neal told Redbridge Council’s licensing sub-committee it would be “impossible” to control walk-in customers, suggesting a 2am closing time for deliveries only.

PC Neal said: “Police believe people will be drunk, there will be violence, urination, shouting and gathering in groups.”

Mr Tamim said walk-in orders would have to be placed by phone and noted nearby takeaways with late licenses had not caused issues.

He said he would happily work with the police and licensing to stay open to 2am.

Crave is 30 metres outside Redbridge’s Cumulative Impact Zone, which aims to limit new late-night businesses due to existing problems, the committee heard.

The council’s licensing policy requires “robust conditions” for businesses operating outside the framework hours of 10am and 11:30pm Mondays to Thursdays, or 10am to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

The committee will announce its decision within five days.