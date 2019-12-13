Search

Police officers investigating Seven Kings park stabbing urge witnesses to come forward

PUBLISHED: 13:39 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 13 December 2019

Seven Kings Park

Seven Kings Park

Police officers investigating a stabbing in Seven Kings park where an 18-year-old man was attacked in broad daylight by three others have appealed for anyone with any information on the incident to come forward.

The victim was attacked in the park off Selwyn Avenue at around 3.30pm on Monday, December 2.

He and two other 18-year-old friends were approached by three other men.

The suspects asked for a cigarette and there was come conversation between the groups, before the victim was set upon by all three suspects, who then left the scene on foot.

Det Con Jonathan Lam, from East Area CID, said: "This assault happened in the afternoon and there is a good chance somebody may have witnessed the victim being attacked.

"He was treated in hospital for multiple stab wounds and was incredibly fortunate that the consequences of the attack were not graver.

"We are establishing the motive for the incident and as yet have made no arrests.

"It is entirely understandable that having witnessed this, you may be fearful of coming forward, but please, consider making the call to police or Crimestoppers anonymously, without delay.

"There may also be phone footage of the incident, and this could prove vital to evidence."

Detectives are also keen to receive CCTV footage from surrounding residential roads close to the park which may have captured the suspects.

The victim described one of the men as Asian, and wore a dark blue or black beanie hat. The other two suspects were described as a black and white male. They were all thought to be in their teens.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident or those involved is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Cad 4844/2Dec or Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

General Election 2019: Live results for Ilford South, Ilford North, Woodford Green and Wanstead

The election count at Redbridge Town Hall in 2015. Picture: Amie Keeley

Redbridge Police appeal for public's help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl's safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

Two Redbridge GP surgeries announce relocation to temporary building

Cranbrook Surgery in Gants Hill is one of two GP surgeries closing and relocating to a temporary premises. Picture: Google

General Election 2019: Results from Ilford North, Ilford South, Chingford & Woodford Green and Leyton & Wanstead at a glance

Ilford South elected Sam Tarry as its new Labour MP. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

