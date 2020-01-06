Police officer hit by car in South Woodford
PUBLISHED: 08:59 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:27 06 January 2020
A police officer has been injured in an incident at 12.10am last night, Monday January 6.
He was hit by a car in Chigwell Road, while on duty, and a search has been carried out for the driver, who left the scene.
The London Ambulance Service attended and the officer was taken to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening and enquiries continue.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 0043/6JAN or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.