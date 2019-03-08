Police officer stabbed outside Ilford station commended for outstanding service and bravery

Mayor of Redbridge, Zulfiqar Hussain (right), presents PC James Maces (centre) with a certificate of appreciation for his bravery. Picture: Redbridge Council Archant

A police officer who was stabbed outside Ilford station last year has been commended for his bravery by Redbridge Council.

British Transport Police officer PC James Mace was attacked with a knife after being approached by a man outside the station last November.

He was rushed to hospital and treated for his injuries, which were not life threatening.

Mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, presented PC Mace with a certificate of appreciation for outstanding service and bravery on Thursday, September 20.

Councillor Jas Athwal, leader of the council, said: "It was an absolute honour to meet PC James Mace, his bravery and strength when faced with such a grave injury is an inspiration. "Police officers are ordinary people who do an extraordinary service on a daily basis, putting themselves in potentially dangerous situations to keep us from harm.

"I am so grateful for the work our officers do in Redbridge and across London, protecting local families and keeping us all safe."