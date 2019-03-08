Police object to 300-person birthday party running until 5am at Ilford banqueting suite

Police have raised concerns about whether the Empire Suite is suited to holding events for 300 people. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Redbridge Police have formally objected to plans for a 300-person birthday party to be held until 5am on a Monday morning at an Ilford banqueting suite next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An application for a Temporary Events Notice to allow a 10pm-5am "late birthday party" at the Empire Suite in Ilford High Road on Sunday, September 8, will go before Redbridge Council's licensing sub-committee on Monday morning (September 2).

Councillors sitting at Redbridge Town Hall will listen to representations from both the police and the event organiser, and will then have three possible courses of action - to permit the event, to allow the event to go forward with a number of conditions attached, or to file a counter notice not allowing the event.

The event is being organised by a Rudolph Gray from Peckham in south east London.

The rest of the submitted application is very light on detail.

When asked to describe the event on the application form, Mr Gray has written only "celebrating a late birthday party".

The only other details included are that the event will run from 10am until 5am, with music being played throughout, and that Mr Gray intends to let a maximum of 300 people enter the premises at any one time.

The East Area's licensing officer, Pc Oisin Daly, has formally objected to the event, raising questions about why a late birthday party is being held on a Sunday night 11 weeks after the actual day and expressing concerns about drunk partygoers leaving the venue and bothering commuters early on Monday morning.

In his submission to the committee, he writes: "Intelligence checks on police databases do not show any records of the applicant holding events or managing licensed premises.

You may also want to watch:

"Police would expect that to manage a late night event with a terminal hour of 5AM that the applicant would have experience in the field.

"There is little detail about the event, however, the application does state that there will be 10 to 12 door staff equipped with metal detector wands.

"Police have concerns regarding a birthday party that requires 12 door staff.

"Additionally there are concerns from police around the suitability of the venue to hold an event of this nature."

He later adds: "The venue lacks any parking facilities.

"Previous events at banqueting suites operating in the same complex have caused serious congestion issues.

"This was most noticeable at an event in Praba when a shooting occurred, police at the nearby station could not exit the roundabou due to the sheer volume of vehicles stationary on the road.

"The event, if granted, would take place on a Sunday night into the early hours of the morning.

"Should the event finish at 5am there would be the inevitable dispersal into the area of potentially intoxicated patrons.

"This could impact on local residents in the early hours of a Monday morning."