Clayhall murder: Detectives name 19-year-old who was fatally stabbed outside block of flats

Mohammed Usman Mirza was fatally stabbed in Fullwell Avenue, Ilford on Tuesday, November 19. Picture: Met police Archant

Police have identified the 19-year-old fatally stabbed in Clayhall as Mohammed Usman Mirza.

The scene in Fullwell Avenue, Clayhall. Picture: Imogen Braddick The scene in Fullwell Avenue, Clayhall. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Emergency services were called at 10.20pm on Tuesday, November 19, to Fullwell Avenue following reports of a fight outside Owen Waters House.

Officers attended and found Mohammed Usman Mirza suffering from a number of stab wounds.

They administered immediate first aid until the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance arrived, but despite the best efforts of both officers and medics, Mohammed was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.53pm.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears

A crime scene and cordons remain in place.

At this early stage in the murder investigation no arrests have been made.

Officers from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are investigating, led by Det Ch Insp Chris Soole.

Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears

He said: "This was a particularly vicious attack.

"I am appealing for anyone who has information relating to this murder to come forward without delay.

"Help us find the person responsible and remove them, and the risk they pose, from your community.

"While we currently retain an open mind concerning motive, the possibility that the murder is gang-related is a very strong line of enquiry."

Police and the London Fire Brigade were also called at around 10.22pm to reports of a fire at some garages in Hurstleigh Gardens, which is close to the murder scene.

A car at the garages had been set on fire and burned out. Traces of blood were found in the area around the vehicle and forensic examination is underway to establish if the two incidents are linked.

Anyone with information, pictures or video footage that could assist police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 9907/19 Nov, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If there are any young people who either have information about violence or knife crime, they can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously.