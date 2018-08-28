Man arrested in Ilford on suspicion of alleged sexual communication with a 14-year-old

A man was arrested in Ilford on suspicion of alleged sexual communications with a child.

Police were called to Ley Street at 9.20pm on Wednesday, January 23, after members of the public identified a 26-year-old man who had been communicating inappropriately with an individual who was posing as a 14-year-old girl.

A Met Police spokesman said: “He has been taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

“Inquiries continue.”