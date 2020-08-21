Have you seen Leah, 93, missing from Ilford?

Have you seen this 93-year-old woman named Leah, reported missing from Ilford?

Leah was last seen at 3pm on Friday, August 21.

Polce are concerned for her wellbeing.

If you have seen her please call 101 referencing 20MIS028308.