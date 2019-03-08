Search

Police hunting man wanted for hammer attack and threats to kill who could be in Ilford or East Ham

PUBLISHED: 07:33 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:33 08 May 2019

Satheesan Appu is known to frequent East Ham and Ilford. If you see him please contact the police. Picture: Met Police

Satheesan Appu is known to frequent East Ham and Ilford. If you see him please contact the police. Picture: Met Police

Tri-borough police detectives are asking for the public's help tracking down a man wanted for a vicious hammer attack who may be sleeping rough in Newham or Redbridge.

Satheesan Appu, aged 42, is wanted by detectives from the Met's East Area Offender Management team following a vicious domestic assault in which he attacked his victim with a hammer, causing a facial injury.

He is also wanted by police for threats to kill.

Appu is known to frequent East Ham and Ilford, but could be in the greater Newham or Redbridge area.

It is also believed that he currently has no fixed address and may be sleeping rough.

He's described as an Asian man with black hair and a moustache, however, investigators believe he may have shaved off his moustache in order to change his appearance.

He is 5ft 9" tall.

Pc Dave Whaley said: "My team and I are committed to finding Appu and bringing him into custody.

"The victim in this case remains very worried that Appu remains at large in London and we need the public's help in order to locate and arrest him."

Anyone who sees the suspect, or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 999 as soon as possible, and not to approach him.

You can also send information directly to David.Whaley@met.police.uk.

Information can also be passed to the police on Twitter by tweeting @MetCC or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Ilford mosque criticised over Ramadan start date decision urges unity

Man wanted in connection with Ilford pub attack which left 27-year-old with life-changing head injury

Goodmayes and East Ham fraudsters jailed for running £390k con from Stoke Newington bank

Reclaiming Redbridge's streets: Council agrees to have a car-free day later this year

Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with Woodford Green burglary

