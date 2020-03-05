Search

Man injured in Ilford hit and run

PUBLISHED: 12:04 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 05 March 2020

Police are hunting for a hit and run driver who fled the scene of an accident in Coventry Road. Picture: Google Maps

Police are hunting for a hit and run driver who fled the scene of an accident in Coventry Road. Picture: Google Maps

Police are searching for a hit and run driver who left a man in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into him in Ilford early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a hit and run at 2.28am this morning (March 5) in Coventry Road.

One man who had been injured was treated by London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics and taken to an east London hospital where his condition is not life threatening.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: "Officers from East Area Command investigate.

"There have been no arrests.

"Enquiries continue."

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call police on 101 quoting 514/5MAR or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

