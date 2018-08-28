Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

Police are working with Redbridge Council to install CCTV after a road in Barkingside is becoming a “hotspot for drugs and anti-social behaviour”.

Aldborough Safer Neighbourhood Team said Asthall Gardens is a local policing priority due to ongoing issues.

An Aldborough safer neighbourhood spokesman added: “In recent months, Asthall Gardens has become somewhat of a hotspot and we have increased patrols in the areas and are working with the local council to install temporary CCTV.

“Since last summer we have issued four community protection notices and there have been two arrests.”

The spokesman said police are working with partner agencies to find long-term solutions.

Last week on Thursday (January 24) officers were called to Asthall Gardens at 4.40pm by a concerned resident.

Police arrived at the scene and issued a man with a penalty notice for disorder for possession of cannabis.