Police discover cannabis factory in Ilford

Police discovered a cannabis factory in Mortlake Road in Ilford last week. Picture: Google Archant

Police have seized more than 100 cannabis plants following the discovery of a factory in Ilford last week.

Officers discovered the factory at a property in Mortlake Road on Thursday morning (May 30) and seized and recovered around 138 cannabis plants.

Police continue to investigate, but no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.