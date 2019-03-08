Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police discover cannabis factory in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 09:06 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:06 03 June 2019

Police discovered a cannabis factory in Mortlake Road in Ilford last week. Picture: Google

Police discovered a cannabis factory in Mortlake Road in Ilford last week. Picture: Google

Archant

Police have seized more than 100 cannabis plants following the discovery of a factory in Ilford last week.

You may also want to watch:

Officers discovered the factory at a property in Mortlake Road on Thursday morning (May 30) and seized and recovered around 138 cannabis plants.

Police continue to investigate, but no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

Most Read

Anger after trucks will travel on new road though part of Fairlop Waters Country Park

Jenny Chalmers, Chairwoman of Aldborough Hatch Defence Association stands in the nature reserve where the haul road will run within a few feet of the pathway used by walkers, runners and cyclists, and adjacent to the golf course, She said the location is putting users at risk of pollution from dust, fumes and noise and destroying the trees and vegetation in its path. Picture: AHDA

Police discover cannabis factory in Ilford

Police discovered a cannabis factory in Mortlake Road in Ilford last week. Picture: Google

Recorder letters: London not Essex, school places, town centre, Islamophobia, People’s Vote and epilepsy awareness

Ilford Town Hall is in the London Borough of Redbridge, not Essex. Picture: GOOGLE

Eight arrested after Ilford stabbings

Eastern Avenue. Picture: Google.

‘Controlling and coercive’ Ilford husband who beat his wife to death found guilty of murder

Muhammad Javed beat his wife Saeeda Hussain to death. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Anger after trucks will travel on new road though part of Fairlop Waters Country Park

Jenny Chalmers, Chairwoman of Aldborough Hatch Defence Association stands in the nature reserve where the haul road will run within a few feet of the pathway used by walkers, runners and cyclists, and adjacent to the golf course, She said the location is putting users at risk of pollution from dust, fumes and noise and destroying the trees and vegetation in its path. Picture: AHDA

Police discover cannabis factory in Ilford

Police discovered a cannabis factory in Mortlake Road in Ilford last week. Picture: Google

Recorder letters: London not Essex, school places, town centre, Islamophobia, People’s Vote and epilepsy awareness

Ilford Town Hall is in the London Borough of Redbridge, not Essex. Picture: GOOGLE

Eight arrested after Ilford stabbings

Eastern Avenue. Picture: Google.

‘Controlling and coercive’ Ilford husband who beat his wife to death found guilty of murder

Muhammad Javed beat his wife Saeeda Hussain to death. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham United sign goalkeeper David Martin

Millwall goalkeeper David Martin in action during the FA Cup quarter final match at The Den (Pic: Steven Paston)

Neville: England Women ‘anxious’ in loss to New Zealand

England line up before their friendly with New Zealand (pic Daniel Hambury/PA)

Cricket: ‘Unlucky’ Cook happy to help Essex attack

Sam Cook in bowling action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019

Police discover cannabis factory in Ilford

Police discovered a cannabis factory in Mortlake Road in Ilford last week. Picture: Google

Eight arrested after Ilford stabbings

Eastern Avenue. Picture: Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists