Police discover cannabis factory in Ilford
PUBLISHED: 09:06 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:06 03 June 2019
Archant
Police have seized more than 100 cannabis plants following the discovery of a factory in Ilford last week.
You may also want to watch:
Officers discovered the factory at a property in Mortlake Road on Thursday morning (May 30) and seized and recovered around 138 cannabis plants.
Police continue to investigate, but no arrests have been made yet.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.