Forensic tent erected in Fairlop Waters Country Park in connection with Barkingside death

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 04 June 2019

Police officer stands guard in Fairlop Waters Country Park. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Police officer stands guard in Fairlop Waters Country Park. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Fairlop Waters Country Park was cordoned off this morning following the death of a man in Fullwell Cross Library, Barkingside.

Only a small bit of police tape can be scene from Forest Road. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Police erected a forensic tent in Forest Road on Tuesday, June 4, and a section of field was roped off to pedestrians.

Met Police confirmed the green space was being explored in connection with the unexplained death in Fullwell Cross Library last week.

On Wednesday, May 29, staff found an unresponsive man on the premises and called emergency services for help.

One of the entrances to Fairlop Waters Country Park. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Officers along with the London Ambulance Service attended and a 59-year-old Polish national was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Met Police Spokeswoman said: "A post-mortem was conducted on Friday, May 31 which failed to establish the cause of death.

"The death is still being treated as unexplained."

The man's family have been informed and East Area Command CID are leading on the investigation.  Inquiries continue, anyone with information should call 101.

